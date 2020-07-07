Becky Lynch Reveals Two Ring Names She Considered Using in WWE Before Settling on ‘Becky Lynch’

Sports Illustrated has an article up that looks at how several wrestlers including Jon Moxley, Kofi Kingston, and others came up with their ring names. Becky Lynch revealed several of the names she considered before settling on ‘Becky Lynch,’ including Quin Chulainn and Robin Daly.

On how she considered using her real last name, Quin, as part of her ring name: “When I was coming up with my name in WWE, I came up with a bunch of mad Irish names that I thought were cool. Since my last name is Quin, I tried to get that in there as a first name. Quin Chulainn was one, and that was based off the mythological person from Irish mythology. Cú Chulainn is a badass character in Irish mythology.”

On how WWE wanted her to have a name that was associated with her real name, Rebecca: “They wanted a name associated with my own name, like Rebecca. So I became Becky, and two of the names that came back to me were Becky Lynch and something like Madeleine. I was like, ‘I didn’t even submit that, I don’t know how it got in there.’ It made me think of that TV show Madeleine. Anyway, I said no to that, and the other name that came back was Robin Daly. I actually did like that, but I thought it would be better to have a part of my own name in there, so Becky Lynch it was.”