Becky Lynch Ranks Her WWE Rivals, Highlights Flair And Belair

In a recent guest spot on My Love Letter To Wrestling, Becky Lynch recounted some of her highest-profile rivalries over her career in WWE (via Wrestling Inc). She selected Charlotte Flair as the primary entry on that list, but also referenced her feud with Bianca Belair as a particularly proud element in her wrestling narrative. You can find a few highlights from Lynch and listen to the full podcast below.

On why Flair is her most significant rival over the course of her work with WWE: “I mean, I think my greatest rival is probably going to go down as Charlotte Flair. I think we’ve just had such a storied history, and I think that’s always going to be the feud that people come back to and think of as maybe one that changed the game in terms of the story we were telling.”

On why Belair stands out in her mind: “And then, Bianca Belair is one rival that will go down as one of the stories that I’m most proud of.”