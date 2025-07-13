Becky Lynch Retains WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title At Evolution

Becky Lynch survived Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to leave WWE Evolution with her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title reign intact. The Man defeated her opponents in the opening match of Sunday’s show, holding onto the championship in the process. Lynch sneaked in as Bayley was pinning Valkyria after a Rose Plant and rolled Bayley into a pin for the win.

Lynch’s title reign standa at 36 days, having won it from Valkyria at Money in the Bank on June 7th.