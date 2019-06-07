– Prior to WWE Super ShowDown, Becky Lynch sat down with Cathy Kelley for a live WWE Now interview. Below are some highlights.

On Her Yellow/Black Gear: “They might have believed that I couldn’t achieve it and they didn’t want me to know that I could do it. That’s a thing that can happen often; when you become a threat to people, they don’t want you to succeed. Everybody wants to be your friend when you’re doing okay and on their level. But when you get above, and are a threat, it’s a whole different cattle of fish. That’s why I wear yellow and black. It’s a reminder to me that every time I go out there, there have been so many people who have chopped me down along the way and I’m coming for them.”

On Arguing With Her Mom: “My mom didn’t want me to wrestle. Years ago, she asked me to quit. We had all these fights about me wrestling and what my plan was and where this was going. For her to be at WrestleMania and witness that, it was pretty special. Don’t doubt me. Nobody. Not even me own mother.”

On Building Interest: “We are in the conflict business. I can sit around and talk about being grateful, singing kumbya, and brushing their hair but that’s not what makes this interesting. What makes this interesting is me running my mouth on why I want to beat every single woman in that locker room, and any guy who wants to come at me too. That’s the part I focus on. Why do I hate everybody? I want someone to step up to the level, get in my face, and make history with me. I want a war for the ages, for the people.”

