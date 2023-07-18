wrestling / News

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 7-24-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following on this week’s episode for the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
If Lynch wins, she gets a rematch with Trish Stratus
* Drew McIntyre and Gunther go face-to-face
* Logan Paul returns and responds to Ricochet

