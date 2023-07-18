wrestling / News
Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following on this week’s episode for the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:
* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
If Lynch wins, she gets a rematch with Trish Stratus
* Drew McIntyre and Gunther go face-to-face
* Logan Paul returns and responds to Ricochet
