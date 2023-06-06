wrestling / News
Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark Qualify For Money In the Bank on WWE Raw
June 5, 2023 | Posted by
Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark are headed to WWE Money in the Bank, winning their qualifying matches on Raw. Lynch defeated Sonya Deville and Stark defeated Natalya to qualify for the women’s MITB match at next month’s PPV. Trish Stratus helped Stark get the win over Natalya to advance.
The two join Zelina Vega as qualified competitors for the match, which will be part of Money in the Bank on July 1st in London. The show will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Looks like @ZoeyStarkWWE can ABSOLUTELY thank @trishstratuscom for that one…#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OdjKw4Slfs
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2023
