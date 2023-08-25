Becky Lynch on Why Zoey Stark Is Using Trish Stratus

In an interview with The Bump, Becky Lynch spoke about the dynamic between Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark and why she thinks both women are using each other. Lynch and Stratus will have a steel cage match at WWE Payback.

She said: “I think they’re just both using each other. I don’t think they’re BFFs. Absolutely [Stark is using Stratus too]. That woman is incredible. You’ve seen her in the ring; she’s absolutely amazing. I’ve said it since the time she was in ‘NXT,’ she is a phenomenal athlete. She has intensity, she has grit, she has a passion for this industry. But the other thing about Zoey is she’s looking for an easy way. You look at her and go, ‘That woman is gifted.’ And sometimes, when you’re gifted and things come naturally to you, you don’t want to go the hard route. So if she sees somebody who’s in a number one spot, like Trish Stratus, she goes, ‘Oh well, I’ll get more eyes on me this way.’ Then she’s going to attach herself to Trish Stratus.“