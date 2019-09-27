wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Featured in Latest Day Of, FOX Commentator Shows New Day His Wrestling Character

September 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Clash of Champions

– Becky Lynch is the subject of the latest WWE Day Of featurette, looking behind the scenes at her experience leading up to her match at Clash of Champions. You can see the full video below:

– FOX NASCAR commentator Regan Smith toured backstage at a recent Smackdown and tried to sell his wrestling gimmick to the New Day, but it didn’t go over well as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Day Of, FOX, The New Day, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading