WWE News: Becky Lynch Featured in Latest Day Of, FOX Commentator Shows New Day His Wrestling Character
September 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch is the subject of the latest WWE Day Of featurette, looking behind the scenes at her experience leading up to her match at Clash of Champions. You can see the full video below:
– FOX NASCAR commentator Regan Smith toured backstage at a recent Smackdown and tried to sell his wrestling gimmick to the New Day, but it didn’t go over well as you can see below:
Everyone at @FOXSports is excited, in their own unique way 😂😂, about @WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to FOX.
(via. @NASCARONFOX)
pic.twitter.com/sDHvzIiSml
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 27, 2019
