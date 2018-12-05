Becky Lynch’s WWE Royal Rumble Axxess VIP Signing Sells Out in 90-Seconds

It’s good to be the man. Becky Lynch announced on Twitter that her WWE Royal Rumble Axxess VIP signing sold out in just 90-seconds…

They tell me that my Royal Rumble VIP Axxess, sold out in 90secs. I see and hear you all, all the tee shirts, the signs, the posts, the love. The Man sees you all. They didn’t expect us, but here we are pic.twitter.com/sg9Fu4Pd52

— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 5, 2018