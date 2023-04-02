wrestling / News
Becky, Trish and Lita Silence Damage CTRL at Wrestlemania 39 (Pics, Clips)
After months of feuding with Bayley, Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus were able to beat Damage CTRL at Wrestlemania 39. The match concluded with a sequence of everyone hitting their finishers, before Bayley got Lynch up top for a Bayley to Belly, which Lynch countered into a Manhandle Slam for the win.
DAMAGE CTRL HAS ARRIVED!@itsBayleyWWE@ImKingKota@Iyo_SkyWWE#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/rq6B7EC4vq
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Icons. Legends. GOATs.@BeckyLynchWWE 🔥@AmyDumas 🤘@trishstratuscom ☝️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VixkGOcTYW
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
What a match!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/halM6dZKUN
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
Take a bow, ladies 👏@BeckyLynchWWE 🤝 @AmyDumas 🤝 @trishstratuscom#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Z2rOobCQbE
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2023
#DamageCTRL is relentless at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/DmXEsu5ySL
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
Behold the brilliant teamwork by @trishstratuscom, @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas at #WrestleMania! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/c2g7GeSMNe
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
Congratulations to @trishstratuscom and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/r03x2Sr2Sx
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
