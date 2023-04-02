Becky, Trish and Lita Silence Damage CTRL at Wrestlemania 39 (Pics, Clips)

After months of feuding with Bayley, Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus were able to beat Damage CTRL at Wrestlemania 39. The match concluded with a sequence of everyone hitting their finishers, before Bayley got Lynch up top for a Bayley to Belly, which Lynch countered into a Manhandle Slam for the win.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Wrestlemania here.