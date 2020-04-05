wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Speaks After Win, Bully Ray Approves of Strowman Booking, Zayn Tweets After Win
– In an interview after her win at WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch talked about how she has been champion for a year straight. She also said that nothing she does is an accident, put over Shayna as “incredible” and said that Shayna underestimated her. She said tonight was a test of skill vs. heart, and she has the heart.
EXCLUSIVE: After retaining the #WWERaw #WomensTitle tonight, @BeckyLynchWWE says @QoSBaszler underestimated her. pic.twitter.com/gaQXDVpStm
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
– Bully Ray approved of the booking for the Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg WrestleMania 36 match.
Kiss.
Keep it simple stupid…
And they did.
Smart booking of Braun vs Goldberg.#Wrestlemania36 @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 5, 2020
– Sami Zayn tweeted that even though people think he’s annoying, he’s still the Intercontinental Champion.
Everyone called me annoying & a coward.
Everyone said I had no business being Intercontinental champ.
Everyone said at #Wrestlemania I'd get my ass kicked & finally shut my mouth for good.
Well, I got my ass kicked.
AND I AM STILL THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION! KISS MY ASS!
-SZ pic.twitter.com/uItgWS9Ruy
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Discusses WWE’s ‘Horrendous’ Decision to Go On With WrestleMania 36 at Performance Center
- CM Punk Says WWE Made the Wrong Decision To Not Reschedule WrestleMania 36, Calls Wrestling ‘Unwatchable’ Without Live Crowd
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him