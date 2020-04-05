WWE News: Becky Speaks After Win, Bully Ray Approves of Strowman Booking, Zayn Tweets After Win

– In an interview after her win at WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch talked about how she has been champion for a year straight. She also said that nothing she does is an accident, put over Shayna as “incredible” and said that Shayna underestimated her. She said tonight was a test of skill vs. heart, and she has the heart.

– Bully Ray approved of the booking for the Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg WrestleMania 36 match.

Kiss. Keep it simple stupid… And they did. Smart booking of Braun vs Goldberg.#Wrestlemania36 @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 5, 2020

– Sami Zayn tweeted that even though people think he’s annoying, he’s still the Intercontinental Champion.