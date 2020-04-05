wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Speaks After Win, Bully Ray Approves of Strowman Booking, Zayn Tweets After Win

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Becky Lynch Wrestlemania

– In an interview after her win at WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch talked about how she has been champion for a year straight. She also said that nothing she does is an accident, put over Shayna as “incredible” and said that Shayna underestimated her. She said tonight was a test of skill vs. heart, and she has the heart.

– Bully Ray approved of the booking for the Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg WrestleMania 36 match.

– Sami Zayn tweeted that even though people think he’s annoying, he’s still the Intercontinental Champion.

