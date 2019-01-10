wrestling / News
Beer City Bruiser Talks About His Early Wrestling Memories
In an interview with ROH, Beer City Cruiser spoke about his early wrestling memories, the best advice he’s ever received, his most embarrassing moment and more. Here are highlights:
On his earliest wrestling memories: “I remember Bruiser Brody versus Stan Hansen at an AWA show. They brawled right past me, all bloody and sweaty. Brody was huge!”
On his most embarrassing moment: “Spilling my beer on me before Silas [Young] and I wrestled War Machine.”
On the best advice given to him: “Both Trevor Adonis and Harley Race have told me to stay humble. Wrestling was here before me and will be here long after.”
On the writing on his wrist tape: “It says “Boppa.” My father-in-law was called this by all his grandkids. When he passed, he left me the money to attend the ROH tryout camp in his will. Without him, I wouldn’t be in Ring of Honor.”