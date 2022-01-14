wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Features Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Black Taurus, More
January 13, 2022 | Posted by
Matthew Rehwoldt battles Black Taurus on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the livestream, described as follows:
“Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with another BEFORE THE IMPACT! featuring a recap from the historic HARD TO KILL Pay-Per-View and an exclusive match between The Drama King and Black Taurus.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Planning To Hold Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia
- Cary Silkin Claims Several AEW Wrestlers Are Worried About Their Spot
- Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan Comparing Jade Cargill’s Run To Goldberg In WCW, How Khan Reminds Him Of Dixie Carter
- Ric Flair Comments On WWE Using ‘The Man’, Says He Wanted It Passed Down To His Children