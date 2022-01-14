wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Features Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Black Taurus, More

January 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

Matthew Rehwoldt battles Black Taurus on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the livestream, described as follows:

“Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with another BEFORE THE IMPACT! featuring a recap from the historic HARD TO KILL Pay-Per-View and an exclusive match between The Drama King and Black Taurus.”

