wrestling / News
Various News: Behind the Scenes Look at ROH’s COVID-19 Protocols, Alexander Hammerstone Prepares to Face Mads Krügger
January 3, 2021 | Posted by
– ROH has released a new video looking at their safety protocols for COVID-19. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Go behind the scenes to find out how our taping “bubble” (#ROHBubble) brings the Ring of Honor roster in while keeping COVID out.”
– MLW has posted a new video with Alexander Hammerstone talking about his match with Mads Krügger at Kings of Colosseum:
