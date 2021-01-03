Various News: Behind the Scenes Look at ROH’s COVID-19 Protocols, Alexander Hammerstone Prepares to Face Mads Krügger

– ROH has released a new video looking at their safety protocols for COVID-19. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

“Go behind the scenes to find out how our taping “bubble” (#ROHBubble) brings the Ring of Honor roster in while keeping COVID out.”

– MLW has posted a new video with Alexander Hammerstone talking about his match with Mads Krügger at Kings of Colosseum: