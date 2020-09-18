wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind the Scenes of Mick Foley and Alexa Bliss’ 2K Battlegrounds Ads, Asuka Assembles a Gaming Desk

September 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The UpUpDownoDown channel has posted a video behind the scenes of Mick Foley and Alexa Bliss’ 2K Battlegrounds promos. You can see the video below:

– Asuka’s latest video on her YouTube channel sees her assembling a gaming desk:

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mick Foley, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Jeremy Thomas

