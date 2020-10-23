wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind The Scenes Look At The New Day’s Farewell Match On SmackDown, WWE Story Time Sneak Peek With Christian
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video on its YouTube channel with a behind the scenes look at The New Day’s farewell match on last week’s season premiere of SmackDown on FOX. You can watch the video below.
– In a special WWE Story Time sneak peek, Christian discusses an interesting trip that resulted in him being in the wrong city for a WWE live event.
