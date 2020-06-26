wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind the Scenes Video From NXT Takeover: In Your House, Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair on Sportsnet Show
– The WWE Performance Center has posted a new video going behind the scenes of NXT Takeover: In Your House. You can see the video below with backstage footage from the show, which took place earlier this month:
– Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair are appearing on the premiere of Top of HER Game, the new interview series from Sportsnet. The show airs Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on Sportsnet 1 and Sportsnet NOW:
