WWE News: Behind the Scenes Video From NXT Takeover: In Your House, Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair on Sportsnet Show

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor Damian Priest NXT Takeover: In Your House

– The WWE Performance Center has posted a new video going behind the scenes of NXT Takeover: In Your House. You can see the video below with backstage footage from the show, which took place earlier this month:

– Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair are appearing on the premiere of Top of HER Game, the new interview series from Sportsnet. The show airs Sunday at 6:30 PM ET on Sportsnet 1 and Sportsnet NOW:

