Various News: Behind The Scenes Look At Ring of Honor Bubble, ROH TV Highlights

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ring of Honor ROH

– In a new video on its YouTube channel, Ring of Honor revealed a behind the scenes look at the bubble it has created in Baltimore for its television tapings. You can watch the video below.

– Speaking of ROH TV, the promotion has also released several new highlight videos from recent events on ROH TV, including Dalton Castle vs. Brody King, frustration between Dak Draper and Brian Johnson, and much more.

