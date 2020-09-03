Behind-the-Scenes Videos From NXT UK Reveal Shawn Michaels’ Role

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy has revealed behind-the-scenes clips from today’s NXT UK tapings, which you can see below. It was noted that the song “God of War” by Wargasm is the new NXT UK theme song. Shawn Michaels has been producing the shows remotely from the US.

As we noted earlier today, Nigel McGuinness is back on commentary after being furloughed in April, as he will provide his lines remotely from America. Andy Shepherd will call the action from a booth above BT Sport studio in London.

Take a look at the @btsportwwe studios up close for today’s @NXTUK tapings… pic.twitter.com/6bX6hONrYA — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 3, 2020

NXT UK’s gorilla position at BT Sport studios. Shawn Michaels leads the tapings virtually from the U.S. His voice booms over the whole studio when he wants to address the talent. pic.twitter.com/cwAfnQJ8GN — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 3, 2020

Sneak peak at NXT UK’s new intro music that blared over the speakers. Wargasm – God of War pic.twitter.com/6JpO24ik7N — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 3, 2020