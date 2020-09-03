Behind-the-Scenes Videos From NXT UK Reveal Shawn Michaels’ Role

wrestling / News

September 3, 2020
TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy has revealed behind-the-scenes clips from today’s NXT UK tapings, which you can see below. It was noted that the song “God of War” by Wargasm is the new NXT UK theme song. Shawn Michaels has been producing the shows remotely from the US.

As we noted earlier today, Nigel McGuinness is back on commentary after being furloughed in April, as he will provide his lines remotely from America. Andy Shepherd will call the action from a booth above BT Sport studio in London.

