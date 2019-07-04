beIN Sports Airing All-Day MLW Marathon on Thursday

– If you’re looking for a chance to catch up on MLW, the 4th of July is your chance. beIN Sports has announced that they will air an all-day marathon of MLW content ahead of the company’s Kings Of Colosseum show on Saturday. The full announcement is below:

beIN SPORTS TO AIR DAY-LONG 4th OF JULY MLW: FUSION MARATHON

WHAT: Tomorrow, July 4th, beIN SPORTS will air a Major League Wrestling Independence Day marathon special, offering fans day-long programming dedicated to some of the best MLW: FUSION matches in history. Catch up on all your favorite MLW fights – from MLW’s SuperFight and 2019 Battle Riot to epic title matchups including the World Middleweight Championship featuring Teddy Hart vs. Rey Horus.

Tune-in throughout the day tomorrow and relive all the best moments from your favorite MLW stars.

WHERE: Watch “MLW: Fusion” 4th of July Marathon this Wednesday, July 4th starting at 6:00 AM ET/ 3:00 AM PT on beIN SPORTS, availablenationwide via traditional and OTT providers including Charter, Dish, SlingTV, Verizon Fios, Cox, PS Vue, FuboTV, Liberty and Fanatiz, among others.