Being the Elite Announces Adam Page vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc at Fyter Fest, Re-Dubs Super Smash Bros. as The Dark Order

– A new episode of Being The Elite is now available. You can check out that video below. It appears the Super Smash Bros. after their recent AEW debut at Double or Nothing have been re-dubbed as “The Dark Order.”

Also in the video, Adam Hangman Page vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc is announced for Fyter Fest later this month on June 29. The Fyter Fest event will be streamed on Bleacher Report Live.

Here’s the updated card for Fyter Fest.

* Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

* The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Mystery Partner

* Adam Page vs. MJF vs. Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

* Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa in a Hardcore Match