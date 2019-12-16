wrestling / News
Being The Elite Recap: Omega Forgets His Lines, Shida Lifts More Than Nakazawa, Young Bucks Feeling the Flu
– A recap of the latest episode of Being The Elite.
* The cold open sees Kenny Omega forgetting his lines in a conversation with The Young Bucks.
* The Young Bucks give Sister and Brother-In-Law Buck a tour of the arena in Garland. They are excited to have a PWG style brawl against Santana & Ortiz.
* Sonny Kiss and Kazarian love Christmas
* Private Party are having a conversation with Isiah Kassidy turns the corner and ends up kissing MJF’s diamond ring. “Still counts,” says MJF. Wardlow prevents Private Party from attacking.
* Michael Nakazawa runs into Kenny Omega in the hotel gym. Hikura Shida is also there lifting weights. She ends up lifting more than Nakazawa.
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds have got to stop losing. Maybe they should #JoinDarkOrder.
* A sauced Hangman Page wanders around and bumps into Private Party. He spills his drink and wants to show them a video, but a Join Dark Order ad plays.
* Everyone wants Leva Bates to read for them. She also wonders if Peter Avalon likes her. Big Swole is not paying attention to her.
* SCU are getting photos taken but all Christopher Daniels can think of is his botch against Pentagon Jr.
* The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler are feeling the effects of the flu and bumps and bruises from the street fight.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved
- Goldberg Talks to Steve Austin About His WCW Run, Looking Like Him, Beating Hulk Hogan, Infamous Brock Lesnar Match, Dislike of Scott Hall, More
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004