Being The Elite Recap: Omega Forgets His Lines, Shida Lifts More Than Nakazawa, Young Bucks Feeling the Flu

– A recap of the latest episode of Being The Elite.

* The cold open sees Kenny Omega forgetting his lines in a conversation with The Young Bucks.

* The Young Bucks give Sister and Brother-In-Law Buck a tour of the arena in Garland. They are excited to have a PWG style brawl against Santana & Ortiz.

* Sonny Kiss and Kazarian love Christmas

* Private Party are having a conversation with Isiah Kassidy turns the corner and ends up kissing MJF’s diamond ring. “Still counts,” says MJF. Wardlow prevents Private Party from attacking.

* Michael Nakazawa runs into Kenny Omega in the hotel gym. Hikura Shida is also there lifting weights. She ends up lifting more than Nakazawa.

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds have got to stop losing. Maybe they should #JoinDarkOrder.

* A sauced Hangman Page wanders around and bumps into Private Party. He spills his drink and wants to show them a video, but a Join Dark Order ad plays.

* Everyone wants Leva Bates to read for them. She also wonders if Peter Avalon likes her. Big Swole is not paying attention to her.

* SCU are getting photos taken but all Christopher Daniels can think of is his botch against Pentagon Jr.

* The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler are feeling the effects of the flu and bumps and bruises from the street fight.