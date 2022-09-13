Being The Elite Announces It’s Going On Hiatus

Being The Elite is taking a break, as the show’s social media account has announced it is going on hiatus. The BTE Twitter account announced on Monday that the series won’t air a new episode this week and is on hiatus “until further notice.”

The show tends to focus on The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who are all reportedly suspended from AEW due to their phsyical altercation backstage with CM Punk and Ace Steel.