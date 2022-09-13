wrestling / News
Being The Elite Announces It’s Going On Hiatus
September 12, 2022 | Posted by
Being The Elite is taking a break, as the show’s social media account has announced it is going on hiatus. The BTE Twitter account announced on Monday that the series won’t air a new episode this week and is on hiatus “until further notice.”
The show tends to focus on The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who are all reportedly suspended from AEW due to their phsyical altercation backstage with CM Punk and Ace Steel.
No #BeingTheElite this week. On hiatus until further notice.
— Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) September 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
- Matt Hardy Recalls The Backstage Reaction to ECW and WCW Closing, Adding ECW Into Invasion Angle
- R-Truth On Where Rumors Of His Beef With John Cena Came From, Cena’s Reaction To It
- Seth Rollins On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative, Says Working With Vince McMahon Was ‘Double-Edged Sword’