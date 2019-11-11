wrestling / News
Being The Elite Recap: Young Bucks Joke About Travel Delays, More
The latest episode of Being The Elite goes behind the scenes of AEW Full Gear.
– The cold open is the post-AEW Dynamite segment with The Elite and SCU. The group tosses merchandise to the crowd and a birthday boy pins Brandon Cutler.
– The Young Bucks joke about travel issues, taking a shot at Seth Rollins and WWE superstars being robots.
– Scorpio Sky licks a giant ring pop.
– Footage is shown of the AEW Dynamite closing segment feature Nick’s dive off the stage.
– Orange Cassidy and Kazarian are sick of referees.
– Kenny Omega runs into the Rock N Roll Express, mistaking them for The Young Bucks. Rock N Roll Express go for a tan and come back as the Young Bucks.
– Hangman Page shows little concern for The Young Bucks after this match against Proud And Powerful.
– Young Bucks discuss the barbed wire web that is brought out for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and we see footage of the spot.
