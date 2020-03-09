Being The Elite Episode 194 Recap: Matt Jackson Addresses #FREETHEDELETE Appearance, Omega Doesn’t Want Cabana on His Show

– Episode 194 of Being The Elite was released today, which you can see below.

* Matt Jackson is getting overwhelmed taking various orders in his backstage coffee shop. He takes off his apron and then yells that he’s quitting his barista side gig. Roll opening credits.

* The Young Bucks are in the arena ahead of Dynamite in Kansas City. Matt then accidentally drops his camera while filming.

* Next, Kenny Omega and Matt are in Denver where Dynamite was held. Kenny starts feeding some geese. Kenny notes while some say they are the meanest bird in the animal kingdom, they are nice to Canadians. Michael Nakazawa then tries to hand feed them with little success.

* Brandon Cutler and Matt Jackson are backstage in Denver for Dynamite. They are talking about how Nick Jackson couldn’t be medically cleared to appear on the show. Brandon Cutler then asks Matt about his appearing on last week’s #FreeTheDelete and what The Young Bucks were doing at the compound. Matt says, “Let’s just say I’m not even sure what happened at the compound. It was a little wild.” He said it was “weird” and would talk more about it offline, “More to come, I’m sure.”

Matt then asks Brandon to help set up the coffee shop again (didn’t he quit earlier?). He then starts flashing back to pallbearers carrying a coffin at a funeral. I’m not sure if these are flashbacks from what happened at the Hardy Compound or not.

* Kenny Omega and Adam Page are backstage at Dynamite in Denver. Page asks Omega how his wrist is doing. Omega notes that he wasn’t cleared for the show. Colt Cabana then interrupts by accident and tries to leave. Omega tells the camera man to keep filming and asks Cabana to come back. Omega notes that while Cabana is part of the family now, he knows what he’s trying to do and Cabana has to remember who’s show this is. He accuses Cabana of trying to hijack Being The Elite. Omega adds, “Creatively, I’ve got nothing for ya.” After Omega tells him he doesn’t want him on the show, Cabana gets angry and says he’s going to make it his business to be on the show every week, even after he gets fired, because of Omega’s attitude. Omega then says it won’t happen because he’ll find Cabana every week and destroy him. Colt Cabana: “Challenge accepted.”

* Being The Elite has a Public Swole Announcement with Big Swole: Big Swole says to never put raisins in potato salad and to tenderize your meat.

* Billy Gunn goes to meet the fortune teller (Bendigo). Gunn is very skeptical about him, and the fortune teller reads some cards. He references how Billy Gunn “almost married a man named Chuck!” The fortune teller reveals that Billy Gunn is not his son Austin’s favorite wrestler. Bendigo then says, “No?! You better call somebody,” referencing Road Dogg. Billy Gunn then gets upset and leaves to go find Austin. Billy corners his son and asks him his favorite wrestler. Austin then reveals it’s always been Road Dogg.

* Next up is a segment with The Librarian Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler. Peter says he was taking a “quiet dump” in Omega’s bathroom because it’s the only place he can relax. Avalon makes fun of Cutler’s record of 0-10. Cutler then points out how Avalon’s record is now 0-11. Avalon then points out that Michael Nakazawa is the worst wrestler in AEW, and both guys start ganging up on Nakazawa. Nakazawa defends himself, reminding them he won his match against Alex Jebailey at Fyter Fest. Avalon then leaves and Matt Jackson enters. Cutler then asks Matt if he’s “getting buried?” The words trigger a flashback of Matt and Nick out in a field with shovels burying something.

* Another segment with Matt and Brandon Cutler talking about how nice Denver is. Matt compares Denver to being like a “whole new world.” Cutler then starts playing the Disney Aladdin tune on a piano.

* The segment switches to Cody Rhodes backstage with Matt Jackson and Adam Page. Cody thanks Matt for helping him out last week. Adam Page is angry that Cody isn’t thanking him because he saved both of them from getting their butts kicked. Page says he’s done being the guy who stands behind him while he talks and they better stand and listen to him. Adam Page says, “That is the last time that I will save your ass. I tried to walk out of the door. I tried to leave The Elite, and you wouldn’t listen. But now that I’ve whooped your ass and whooped Nick’s ass, I’ve earned the right to leave if I want.” Matt says that is fair. Adam Page then says he’s out but asks where the hell Nick is before going. Matt points out that Nick was hurt from their Revolution match and wasn’t medically cleared, so he’s at home. Page asks if Nick is alright. Page seems concerned about Nick’s wellbeing and walks out.

* End of this week’s Being The Elite show animated tag.