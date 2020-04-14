Being the Elite Episode 199 Part 2 Recap: Under the Limit Battle Royale

– Part 2 of Being the Elite episode 199 is out. You can check out part 2 in the player below. And here’s a recap:

* Matt Hardy reveals the rules of the Under The Limit Battle Royale. There will be a new entrant every 60 seconds, a new entrant can be two wrestlers if they happen to be “jobbers,” and finally, the winner gets to main event BTE Episode 200, where they will get a match of their choosing.

* Britt Baker, still healing from her nose injury, has a FaceTime with Tony Schiavone and Benigno Bodega, who Britt Baker believes is an advisor. Bodega remarks that Tony has that “WCW money.” Bodega remarks how there’s still heat between Tony and Mick Foley over Tony spoiling Foley’s WWE title win on Nitro during the Monday Night Wars. Tony has had enough and eventually ends the call. He then gets a call from “Steve at Starbucks” who congratulates Tony for getting the position of “head barista” at the Atlanta location. Tony: “Son of a b****!”

* Luchasaurus has a bizarre nightmare. After waking up, he remarks that he needs a doctor.

* Kenny Omega is trying to use the bathroom before his match, but it’s occupied. Omega knocks on the bathroom door and tells the person inside to hurry it up. The door opens, and it’s none other than Colt Cabana. Omega is not happy, but Cabana shuts the door in his face and locks it, and Omega still needs to use the bathroom. Omega then tries to use another bathroom that’s taped off and out of order, but Colt Cabana is in this one too and continues to taunt Omega. Colt Cabana then tosses some TP at Omega. Omega promises he will get his revenge on Cabana. Cabana: “No you won’t!”

* It’s time for the Under the Limit Battle Royale with Excalibur on commentary. Nick Jackson picks up the victory. Jackson announces the match of his choice. He wants Nick Jackson vs. Matt Jackson one-on-one in a No DQ Match for BTE 200. Nick Jackson declares this match will prove he’s ready for his in-ring return. So it will be Matt vs. Nick Jackson on next week’s Being the Elite 200.