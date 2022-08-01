wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Being the Elite Online, Extreme Legends Video Looks At Undertaker’s Pre-WWE Career
August 1, 2022 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, as the upcoming AEW Trios Tournament causes some tension in the Elite. You can see the video below, titled “Trios” and described as follows:
“What does Adam Cole think about the most recent reunion? Hangman makes a Trios suggestion to Dark Order.”
– Stonecutter Media has posted their full Extreme Legends – Mark Callous episode online. The video looks at Undertaker’s matches before he was in WWE and working under the aforementioned name:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, Who Is Backstage
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io