Various News: This Week’s Being the Elite Online, Extreme Legends Video Looks At Undertaker’s Pre-WWE Career

August 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Elite Logo Image Credit: AEW

– This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, as the upcoming AEW Trios Tournament causes some tension in the Elite. You can see the video below, titled “Trios” and described as follows:

“What does Adam Cole think about the most recent reunion? Hangman makes a Trios suggestion to Dark Order.”

– Stonecutter Media has posted their full Extreme Legends – Mark Callous episode online. The video looks at Undertaker’s matches before he was in WWE and working under the aforementioned name:

