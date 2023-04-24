wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Wrestling Icons PPV In May
– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, looking at the return of the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega plus more. You can check out the episode below, titled “Takeshita”:
– Stonecutter Media announced on Monday that they have a “Wrestling Icons” PPV coming next month. The company sent out the following press release announcing the PPV that features Lex Luger, Mick Foley, and Tito Santana:
WRESTLING ICONS: LEX LUGER, MICK FOLEY & TITO SANTANA IN MAY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
This month, WRESTLING ICONS features three of the greatest wrestlers of all time! Known as one of the Four Horsemen, Lex Luger was a WCW Triple Crown champion. Mick Foley, AKA Cactus Jack and Mankind is a four-time World Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. Also in the WWE Hall of Fame, Babyface Tito Santana was twice a WWE Heavyweight Champion and twice a WWE Tag Team Champion.
Now you can see some of their classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to LEX LUGER, MICK FOLEY & TITO SANTANA, be sure to check out KERRY VON ERICK & RICKY STEAMBOAT: GOAT!, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.