Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Wrestling Icons PPV In May

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, looking at the return of the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega plus more. You can check out the episode below, titled “Takeshita”:

– Stonecutter Media announced on Monday that they have a “Wrestling Icons” PPV coming next month. The company sent out the following press release announcing the PPV that features Lex Luger, Mick Foley, and Tito Santana: