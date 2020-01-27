Being the Elite Recap: Adam Page Finally Wins Gold

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online, which mostly takes place from Chris Jericho’s cruise, the same as last week’s AEW Dynamite. Here’s a recap:

– It starts with an alternate shot of The Young Bucks throwing MJF into a pool on Dynamite. He splashes around and the crowd chants “He can’t swim!”

– More shows of the cruise with the Bucks getting on. They say t hey were on the first boat and spoke about the schedule for the next few days. They note that Brandon Cutler isn’t there and they don’t know what he’s doing. It then cuts to Chris Jericho getting ready to perform with Fozzy.

– Various clips of matches before the Bucks go out for hibachi. They talk about the TV taping while on the beach, and Nick becomes the merch freak again by walking on water.

– Cody and Nick talk about the cold weather during the tapings. They try to stall since they aren’t ready to go. Cody said no one wants to ‘blow their pop.’ Tony Schiavone returns from entertaining the crowd and asks what’s going on.

– An unknown individual looks at the note from the Dark Order that tells him he can’t leave the group. They look outside and a Dark Order member is on the sidewalk. They look down and up again and the person is at the window.

– Adam Page talks about winning the AEW Tag Team titles with Kenny Omega. He said he thought he’d feel different but he doesn’t. He leaves for a morning meet and greet and wonders if he can have beer for breakfast.