– The latest episode of Being The Elite was posted today with the following highlights:

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are banged up after AEW Revolution.

* Nick reveals he’s going to have a third kid.

* Christopher Daniels tries to figure things out with Orange Cassidy. The sunglasses help him see clearly.

* The Librarians meet with a fortune teller. It’s revealed Peter Avalon played video games instead of going on a Valentine’s Day with Leva Bates.

* The Young Bucks and Justin Roberts surprise a fan before Dynamite.

* Cody and the Bucks meet for the C2E2 panel as Cody hides his tattoo.

* Brandon Cutler gets Sammy Guevara to try Matt’s coffee. Sammy enjoys it and thinks of partnering with Cutler for a new show.

* Guevara wanders into The Elite locker room. The Young Bucks give Sammy new sunglasses for breaking his old ones with the superkick.

* Omega and Bucks meet backstage before AEW Revolution. Highlights from the tag match.

* Matt gets a call from a 910 (North Carolina) area code.

You can watch the full episode in the video below.