wrestling / News
Being The Elite Recap – Backstage At Revolution, Mystery Phone Call
– The latest episode of Being The Elite was posted today with the following highlights:
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are banged up after AEW Revolution.
* Nick reveals he’s going to have a third kid.
* Christopher Daniels tries to figure things out with Orange Cassidy. The sunglasses help him see clearly.
* The Librarians meet with a fortune teller. It’s revealed Peter Avalon played video games instead of going on a Valentine’s Day with Leva Bates.
* The Young Bucks and Justin Roberts surprise a fan before Dynamite.
* Cody and the Bucks meet for the C2E2 panel as Cody hides his tattoo.
* Brandon Cutler gets Sammy Guevara to try Matt’s coffee. Sammy enjoys it and thinks of partnering with Cutler for a new show.
* Guevara wanders into The Elite locker room. The Young Bucks give Sammy new sunglasses for breaking his old ones with the superkick.
* Omega and Bucks meet backstage before AEW Revolution. Highlights from the tag match.
* Matt gets a call from a 910 (North Carolina) area code.
You can watch the full episode in the video below.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Comments On Neck Tattoo, Says More Details Coming In ‘Road to Denver’ Video
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’
- GCW Says Great Muta Unlikely For Spring Break 4 Due to Sonny Onoo