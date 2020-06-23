Being The Elite Recap: Colt Cabana Gets His Spot, Best Friends Try to Find Their Bit

After a one-day delay, the latest episode of Being The Elite is online featuring Colt Cabana earning his spot on the show and more. You can check out the video and recap below:

* The episode kicks off with one of the guys talking to his baby, before Matt Hardy cuts in to freeze the multiverse to explain what a babyface is: the good guy who should be popular “and sell a s**t-ton of merch.” We then go to the title sequence.

* After the title sequence, we’re backstage where Kenny and Hangman are hanging when Colt Cabana shows up. He tries to get Kenny to go after him, but Kenny isn’t in the mood and says it’s a story to Colt, but this is the business he loves. He says he’s made sacrifices but Colt is making him a laughing stock and he’s getting posts on Twitter talking about when people took him serious, but he’s now reduced to comedy sketches with a comedy wrestler. Kenny says Colt ruined his life, but he can accept that because people like it so Colt is on BTE. Kenny says at some point in time though, he has to look out for #1 and the next time Kenny sees him, he’ll beat Colt to within an inch of his life and they’ll have to gurney him to the nearest possible. No one can stop him and he’s not joking: next week if he sees Colt, he’s a dead man. Colt awkwardly leaves and tries to jump back in, but gets no reaction and goes again.

* Backstage, Brandon Cutler is walking around and sees a golf cart approaching. It has Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, who X asks if they have a bit. They back up and exit without answering.

* Alex Abrahantes’ latest Speaking Spangish segment has Santana and Ortiz teaching people to order a Hamburger and Hot Dog in Spanglish. However, things get a little risque and the guys learn another word: “chancletaso,” the dreaded sandal strike.

* Brandon finds Peter Avalon and the Librarian and talk about Peter’s match with Orange Cassidy, while Brandon recalls when they used to double team together. They then start arguing about who screwed it all up and call each other the worst wrestler in AEW before Peter storms off with the Librarian.

* Private Party are looking over the card and notice they’re not on it. Nick says they couldn’t fit them on because creative had nothing for them. Despite his insisting that he’s shooting from the hip, they don’t believe it until Nick says he’s dead-ass and then it becomes serious.

* Brodie Lee backstage berates all of the Dark Order and says it’s their fault. He tells them to do something and storms off. Evil Uno then tells Reynolds and Silver that they’re in charge of the recruitment email, and they’re excited about the promotion.

* Jack Evans cuts a promo promising that TH2 will change the world that was promised and that all the devils are in AEW including Matt and Nick. Angelico says that the Bucks the true test and ruiners of wrestling. They are the Elite Slayers and he talks a lot of gibberish.

* Best Friends are trying to come up with a bit, and it is suggested they kill Brandon. They consider doing Home Alone-style traps.

* We then cut Cutler’s camera of footage from AEW Dynamite.

* The end of the episode has Brandon find Matt backstage and says he killed it. Matt’s ribs are hurting but he says he’s fine. Brandon offers him the red pill vs. the blue pills. Matt is shocked that Brandon is peer pressuring him into taking drugs and when Brandon says he knows Matt is Christian, and Matt says that’s wrong: he’s Christian AF. The whole situation repeats with Hangman Page offering them a beet, and them Matt goes to see Private Party who are having a beer. Matt Hardy is in there as well having a “Hardy Party.” Matt Jackson goes off and repeats that he’s Christian AF and then credits roll.

