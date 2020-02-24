Being the Elite Recap: Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Talk Out Their Issues

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online, with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page talking out their problems, among other moments. Here’s a recap:

– The big announcement is that the Young Bucks’ autobiography is now available for pre-order.

– Footage of the Bucks traveling to Dynamite. Matt asks Brandon Cutler to get an Uber and when he says he can’t do it while recording, Matt makes fun of him and takes the camera.

– Kris Statlander can’t lace her wrestling boots, so Orange Cassidy throws them at some poor bystander.

– The Bucks check out the State Farm Arena and then get to see their action figures for the first time. Kenny Omega and Cody also see their figures.

– Matt is worried that they forgot their costumes for Dynamite, but Nick decides to use magic. He throws Young Bucks dollars at Matt and later Kenny so they can get wrestling tights.

– Christopher Daniels talks with SCU and they accuse him of joining the Dark Order. When Daniels looks back at them, they’re wearing Dark Order masks. He then looks down and sees he has a Dark Order t-shirt. He wakes up in his hotel room and is still wearing the shirt. He wakes up again and it’s gone.

– John Silver and Alex Reynolds say they weren’t originally interested in joining the Dark Order, but now they could have a shot at the tag titles. Reynolds says that the Exalted One said their only goal was to eliminate SCU. When Silver asks if he’s met the Exalted One, Reynolds says no.

– Tony Schaivone runs into Matt, who asks him abotu the barista business. Tony gets annoyed and tells Matt to go to hell.

– Nyla Rose finds Justin Roberts and asks him to change how he announces her, but he keeps doing it the same way. She punches Michael Nakazawa in the stomach as she leaves.

– Matt lets Cutler try his new coffee. Later, Leva Bates tries the coffee and likes it while Peter Avalon calls Cutler a loser for selling coffee.

– Kenny Omega says he’s been training mentally for his Ironman match with PAC and rehabbing physically.

– The Bucks go to New York to check out the AEW Unrivaled collection at the Toy Fair.

– Kenny and Hangman Page talk about their issues. Page says he’s been an ass and Omega has been holding things together. He brings up how good the rest of the Elite are and wonders about his place, saying he never felt like he belonged. Omega says that he is one-half of the tag team champions and has to stop “acting like it’s high school.” He tells Page he’s not disappointed but the drinking at work has to stop. Page says that he and Omega “had a good run” and notes they didn’t even come up with a tag name. Omega says they are “just getting started.”