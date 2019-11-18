Being the Elite Recap: Hangman Page Quits The Elite, Matt Jackson Not Cleared For Dynamite

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online, and you can find highlights of the video below.

– The cold open features Nick Jackson telling viewers that his brother Matt has not been medically cleared for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis. Matt was powerbombed through the stage by Santana and Ortiz on last week’s episode. Nick then performs some ‘magic tricks’.

– The Bucks and Brandon Cutler fly to Nashville, where they are not used to the cold.

– Leva Bates tries (and fails) to find a replacement librarian for Peter Avalon.

– Darby Allin performs some basic skateboarding tricks.

– The Librarians try to talk to Justin Roberts, who can only talk like a ring announcer. He only gives them 45 seconds and it doesn’t work out.

– In the BTE mailbag, the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy answer questions. When Orange Cassidy is asked why he’s so wet sometimes, he replies: “Sometimes you gotta get wet.” Trent talks about trying out a catheter.

– The Bucks and Kenny Omega are hanging out after recent setbacks and injuries. Matt tells Kenny that he hasn’t been the same guy he used to be. Omega said that he can beat Jon Moxley and prove that to the crowd. He says he’ll be okay and leaves. Hangman Page then comes in to talk to them and says he “can’t keep being the least successful member of the Elite.” Page then leaves the Elite and decides to go solo. Nick remarks that “this is supposed to be fun.”