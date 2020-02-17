Being The Elite Recap: Hangman Page Tries to Sabotage The Bucks, More

The latest Being the Elite is online, with Hangman Page trying to ensure that the Young Bucks won’t win the Tag Team Battle Royal and face him and Kenny Omega. You can check out the video and recap below:

* Brandon Cutler hears a voice humming Frozen II’s “Into the Unknown” in the locker room and goes to see who it is. He goes to investigate to find Nick and Matt Jackson singing the song while using the bathroom stalls. When they come out, they see Cutler and Nick says, “You didn’t hear us, right?” Cut to the title sequence.

* After the title sequence, we find the Bucks heading to the Dynamite taping in Austin but finding that the flights are cancelled due to high winds. They decide to go do some shopping rather than wait in the airport, and head to the mall. While there, they do some shoe shopping and then stop by the Hot Topic and see AEW’s shirts on sale there. Cutler, who’s filming, also decides to check out the Critical Role shirts. Matt and Nick joke about their unfamiliarity with Star Wars and how Cody’s giving them a hard time.

* They end up finally getting on a plan and are stuck in economy. They end up having a total travel time of 17 hours.

* Once in town, the Bucks apologize to Hangman Page over what happened last week on BTE, saying it should have been kept private. Matt says Page can talk to them if he ever needs to and Page says he knows. Matt adds that it doesn’t matter what happens in the Tag Team Battle Royal, noting that it’s “Elite Forever.” Page is confused about the battle royal until he learns from Cutler that the winners get an AEW Tag Team Title shot and the Bucks are in it. He looks concerned and then walks away.

* Backstage at Dynamite, Kris Statlander is eating vegetables with the Best Friends. Matt is in uniform as a barista and when Scorpio Sky walks up, Matt says J.R. put in a mobile order for Sky. SKy gets his coffee, leavs some money and then looks at his cup. He says “That’s not right!” and sets it down, walking away. The name on the cup is “2 Cold Scorpio.” Daniels comes in and asks for a coffee, but uses “large” instead of “venti” and asks for a scone. Matt tells him to get out.

* Page is backstage and a little buzzed; he catches up with TH2 and calls then “H2O,” his least favorite beverage. He asks about the Battle Royal and gives them a little inside information on Matt’s left side giving him trouble. He finds The Butcher and The Blade and says that they should take out Matt because he’s the foundation of the team. The backstabbing fun continues as he suggests that Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy take out Nick and says Nick is “blind as a bat” and if his contacts fall out, he can’t see. He suggests to the Best Friends that they take out Nick with a low blow.

* Kenny Omega then finds Hangman backstage and says people don’t get their dynamic. They don’t have a team name or double move names, but he remembers another team who were polar opposites but once they did their own show within a show they became best of friends. Omega thinks they should do that. Cut to them doing a brief “Kenny and Hangman Take AEW” bit, but Page says it would never work.

