Being The Elite Recap – New Merchandise, BTE Mailbag, More

– The latest episode of Being The Elite dropped today.

* The cold open begins with Rick Knox saying “no one wants a DQ” in the main event, explaining why he didn’t call for the bell when Jon Moxley attacked Kenny Omega

* Cody has Young Buck ties, which will be the hottest seller on the website.

* Backstage at AEW Dynamite with SCU, Orange Cassidy, Nyla Rose, Private Party, The Librarians and Best Friends

* Different angles of Young Bucks vs. Private Party and the main event segment featuring Darby Allin’s skateboard attack and Hangman/Hager brawling to the back.

* Joey Janela puts out his cigarette in Tully Blanchard’s drink.

* BTE Mailbag with the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

* Page and the Bucks have a confrontation over Page’s whereabouts. MJF says he doesn’t care about the Bucks’ opinions because they aren’t Cody. The Bucks and Omega believe everything will be fine if they stick together.