Being the Elite Posts Statement About Joey Ryan Episode Removals
Being the Elite has posted a statement regarding the removal of certain episodes that featured Joey Ryan after Ryan has been accused of sexual abuse. As previously reported, the show has removed episodes 82, 96, and 109, all of which featured Ryan, after he was accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct.
On this week’s episode, which was delayed by a day, the Elite posted the following statement in the YouTube description:
Hi guys and girls. We hope this video provides an escape, or even maybe makes you laugh during these tough times. We love you all.
Out of respect to the victims, we have began the process of taking down BTE videos which featured an accused serial sexual abuser. Our biggest regret is providing a platform unknowingly to such a despicable person. Our hearts go out to the victims and anyone else affected.
– From the BTE Team
