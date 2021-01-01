wrestling / News
Being the Elite Tribute To Brodie Lee Gets Best Youtube Numbers In Months, AEW Dark Also Improved
January 1, 2021 | Posted by
As of this writing, the Brodie Lee tribute episode of Being the Elite has brought in 565,000 views on Youtube, the show’s best numbers since the ‘Backstage at Full Gear’ episode, which had 1.7 million views.
Meanwhile, AEW Dark had 462,000 views this week, likely due to Lee’s passing as well (it was the first official AEW show after the news broke). It normally draws 250,000 to 300,000 per week, with last week’s episode getting 394,000 views to date.
