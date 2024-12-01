UFC Champion Belal Muhammad Attends WWE Survivor Series

An MMA champion was in attendance at WWE Survivor Series, as UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad was shown in the crowd. He was wearing a CM Punk shirt at the time. In addition to being on top of the welterweight division, Muhammad is also ranked #5 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

REMEMBER THE NAME!!! BELAL IN THE HOUSE!!!#SurvivorSeries | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/vjOimduoOB — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 1, 2024