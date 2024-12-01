wrestling / News

UFC Champion Belal Muhammad Attends WWE Survivor Series

November 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Belal Muhammad WWE Survivor Series Image Credit: WWE

An MMA champion was in attendance at WWE Survivor Series, as UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad was shown in the crowd. He was wearing a CM Punk shirt at the time. In addition to being on top of the welterweight division, Muhammad is also ranked #5 in the pound-for-pound rankings.

