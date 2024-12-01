wrestling / News
UFC Champion Belal Muhammad Attends WWE Survivor Series
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
An MMA champion was in attendance at WWE Survivor Series, as UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad was shown in the crowd. He was wearing a CM Punk shirt at the time. In addition to being on top of the welterweight division, Muhammad is also ranked #5 in the pound-for-pound rankings.
REMEMBER THE NAME!!! BELAL IN THE HOUSE!!!#SurvivorSeries | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/vjOimduoOB
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 1, 2024
