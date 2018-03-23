WWE News: The Bella Twins Appear On Steve Harvey’s Show, Bret Hart and Steve Austin Break Down Wrestlemania 13 Match, New Wrestlemania 34 Merchandise

– The Bella Twins appeared on the Steve Harvey show to promote Wrestlemania 34. Nikki even spoke a bit about her planned wedding to John Cena and almost breaking it off.

– The latest edition of the E & C Pod of Awesomeness features Bret Hart and Steve Austin breaking down their match at Wrestlemania 13. Edge and Christian also talk about Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring, Ultimate Deletion and the reaction they’ve received from fans.

– The WWE is selling new Wrestlemania 34 merchandise, including jerseys, hats, tasting glasses, luggage and more.