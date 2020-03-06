wrestling / News
Bella Twins Autograph Signing At Wrestlemania AXXESS Cancelled
March 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that a planned autograph signing featuring the Bella Twins at Wrestlemania AXXESS has been cancelled. A reason was not given, but there are plans to have another superstar replace them.
The post reads: “The #WrestleMania #Axxess autograph session with The @BellaTwins will be rescheduled to feature another @WWE Superstar.
Details, including on-sale information, will be announced shortly.”
