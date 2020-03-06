Bella Twins Autograph Signing At Wrestlemania AXXESS Cancelled

WWE has announced that a planned autograph signing featuring the Bella Twins at Wrestlemania AXXESS has been cancelled. A reason was not given, but there are plans to have another superstar replace them.

