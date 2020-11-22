WWE News: Bella Twins Clarify Rumors of WWE Return, Ruby Riott Reflects on Survivor Series

– The Bella Twins have clarified reports that they’re in talks for a WWE return in a new video. As previously reported, Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev said in an interview that Nikki had “been having talks about coming back and doing something together with Brie.”

In the new video, which you can see below, the Twins say that they do want to come back but they do not have a timeline currently and that Chigvintsev meant they have spoken with each other about possible returns, but have had no discussions with WWE about the topic:

– Ruby Riott posted the following to Twitter, reflecting on her WWE run to date ahead of Survivor Series: