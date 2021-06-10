Bella Twins Are ‘Definitely’ Coming Back, Nikki Starting Preparations For Return

The Bella Twins are continuing to press their interest in a return to the ring, with Nikki saying she’s starting preparations. The sisters spoke with Entertainment Tonight for a new interview and discussed their desire to return. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Brie on what makes them interested in returning: “The one thing is that WWE brought the Women’s Tag Team Titles in. We were like, ‘Wait a second, how do the Bellas not have this on the résumé?’ It’s tempting because we would love to go fight for the tag titles because that’s what we’ve always been: a tag team.”

Nikki on getting ready for a return: “For me, I’m definitely starting that preparation. I want to train hard for it. When we come back, I want to change my style in the ring a little bit. I want to make a statement.”

Brie on her young son’s potential wrestling future: “Buddy is a wrestler in the making. He’s so strong. Sometimes when you change his diaper, he’ll put an arm bar on you. It makes Bryan so proud. ‘He already knows how to do an arm bar! It’s in his blood.’”

Brie on the likelihood of a return: “The Bellas are definitely going to make a comeback. We don’t know exactly when, but we said that we have one more run in us.”