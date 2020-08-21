wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins Hottest Photo Shoots, WWE PC Talent Predicts NXT TakeOver, Nia Jax To Be On What Would You Do?
August 21, 2020 | Posted by
– In between mommy mode, in-ring action and business meetings, The Bella Twins always have time to shine in a jaw-dropping photo shoot. Here are their top 5 sizzling photo shoot moments.
– WWE PC talent give their predictions on who they think will be victorious at NXT TakeOver: XXX.
More Trending Stories
- Erick Rowan On If He Was Contacted For Wyatt Swamp Fight, Viewing His WWE Experience As Positive
- Bret Hart Recalls WrestleMania 8 Match With Roddy Piper, Blading For The Match, How They Avoided Being Fined
- Asuka on Potentially Bringing in Her Evil Clown Persona to WWE, Being Sad That Kairi Sane Is Gone From WWE
- Chris Jericho Compliments Johnny Gargano for New Nickname, Gargano Responds