Various News: Bella Twins, Kenny Omega Set for UFC 4 Virtual Fight Card, Full Sail Tweets About Security, The Rock’s Titan Games #1

– Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are set to face each other as part of EA Sports UFC 4 virtual fight card on August 14th at 7:30PM ET on ESPN 2 and UFC’s digital platforms. Kenny Omega will also be part of the card, taking on Lirik, a Twitch streamer. The event is part of the EA Sports UFC 4 launch as the game also comes out on August 14th.

– Full Sail University actually responded to a tweet from someone joking about the lack of security in the Full Sail University parking lot. A fan tweeted:

“Between weekly kidnappings in the Full Sail car park and Retribution getting in to trash the place, WWE security are truly useless.”

And Full Sail responded with: “Campus safety is our top priority. Full Sail has a dedicated Security team patrolling campus 24/7. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns for us.”

– The Rock tweeted about Titan Games being the #1 TV show on Mondays for all 12 weeks of its season.

“We went 12-0! 🙏🏾👏🏾🏆 🥃

12 weeks straight of the #1 TV show on Monday’s.

THANK U FANS for this amazing support and love ❤️

Last time I went 12-0, we won the National Championship for

@CanesFootball

in 1991.

4yrs later I thought wearing a fanny pack was cool 🤦🏽‍♂️

#titangames #1”