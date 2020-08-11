wrestling / News
Various News: Bella Twins, Kenny Omega Set for UFC 4 Virtual Fight Card, Full Sail Tweets About Security, The Rock’s Titan Games #1
– Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are set to face each other as part of EA Sports UFC 4 virtual fight card on August 14th at 7:30PM ET on ESPN 2 and UFC’s digital platforms. Kenny Omega will also be part of the card, taking on Lirik, a Twitch streamer. The event is part of the EA Sports UFC 4 launch as the game also comes out on August 14th.
This card is elite – make sure you're tuned in Friday night! 🍿
📺 7:30pmET LIVE on ESPN2 PLUS the UFC's Twitch & YouTube channels. pic.twitter.com/yGZ5xlM5XI
— UFC (@ufc) August 11, 2020
– Full Sail University actually responded to a tweet from someone joking about the lack of security in the Full Sail University parking lot. A fan tweeted:
“Between weekly kidnappings in the Full Sail car park and Retribution getting in to trash the place, WWE security are truly useless.”
And Full Sail responded with: “Campus safety is our top priority. Full Sail has a dedicated Security team patrolling campus 24/7. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns for us.”
Campus safety is our top priority. Full Sail has a dedicated Security team patrolling campus 24/7. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns for us.
— Full Sail University (@FullSail) August 11, 2020
– The Rock tweeted about Titan Games being the #1 TV show on Mondays for all 12 weeks of its season.
“We went 12-0! 🙏🏾👏🏾🏆 🥃
12 weeks straight of the #1 TV show on Monday’s.
THANK U FANS for this amazing support and love ❤️
Last time I went 12-0, we won the National Championship for
@CanesFootball
in 1991.
4yrs later I thought wearing a fanny pack was cool 🤦🏽♂️
#titangames #1”
We went 12-0! 🙏🏾👏🏾🏆 🥃
12 weeks straight of the #1 TV show on Monday’s.
THANK U FANS for this amazing support and love ❤️
Last time I went 12-0, we won the National Championship for @CanesFootball in 1991.
4yrs later I thought wearing a fanny pack was cool 🤦🏽♂️#titangames #1 https://t.co/inxbIuEIcO
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Says Dixie Carter Was ‘Living Out Her MILF Dream’ in TNA And Hanging Out With The Boys At The Bar
- Batista Discusses Hulk Hogan Asking If Him If He Was Making Fun of Him In His Promos, Playing An Ex-Wrestler On HBO’s Room 104
- Young Bucks Mock Dexter Lumis’ Edited Leap On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character