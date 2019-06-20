Various News: The Bella Twins Play Charades on The Tonight Show, Xavier Woods Plays Luigi’s Mansion at E3, Six-Pack Challenge Match From Backlash 2016

– The Bella Twins appeared on The Tonight Show last night and played against Jimmy Fallon and Michael Strahan in a game of charades. You can check out that video with The Bella Twins below.

– Xavier Woods shared another E3 2019 vlog where he plays Luigi’s Mansion 3. You can check out his new UpUpDownDown video in the player below.

– WWE released a full match video today featuring a women’s Six-Pack Challenge match from Backlash 2016. The match features Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya and Nikki Bella collide to crown the first Smackdown women’s champion. You can check out that match video below.