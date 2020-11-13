wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins Preview Total Bellas Season Six, Miz and Maryse Hype Miz & Mrs. Return
November 12, 2020 | Posted by
– Total Bellas returns for its sixth season on E! tonight, and the Bellas appear in a video previewing the show. You can see the clip below:
– Similarly, Miz & Mrs. is back on USA Network for the back half of season 2, and the WWE PR account shared a video of Miz and Maryse discussing the show’s return with ET:
.@mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin join @etnow highlighting @MizandMrsTV on @USA_Network https://t.co/qAmgjV2Cq4 pic.twitter.com/Oa0BZXc8DL
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 12, 2020
