wrestling / News

WWE News: Bella Twins Preview Total Bellas Season Six, Miz and Maryse Hype Miz & Mrs. Return

November 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Total Bellas - Season 3

Total Bellas returns for its sixth season on E! tonight, and the Bellas appear in a video previewing the show. You can see the clip below:

– Similarly, Miz & Mrs. is back on USA Network for the back half of season 2, and the WWE PR account shared a video of Miz and Maryse discussing the show’s return with ET:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz & Mrs, Total Bellas, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading