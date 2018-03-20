 

WWE News: The Bella Twins Release Video of Pre-Rumble Photo Shoot, Drake Maverick Hypes 205 Live, Matt Hardy Welcomes Fans to Rewatch Ultimate Deletion

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE The Bella Twins Total Divas Birdibee

– The Bellas posted the following video, looking at the pre-Royal Rumble photo shoot…

– Drake Maverick posted the following, hyping tonight’s 205 Live…

– Matt Hardy posted the following after last night’s WWE Raw, sharing the links of the Ultimate Deletion highlights…

