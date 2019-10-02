Bella Twins Rumored For Friday Night Smackdown

There’s a rumor that The Bella Twins could make an appearance on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, which will be the show’s debut on FOX. It will also be the 20th anniversary episode, featuring several names from the past. Nikki Bella posted some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram showing that the twins took part in a photo shoot that took place in a ring.

Wrestling Inc reports that Nikki also posted a video to her Instagram story in which she pointed at a piece of her ring gear and hinted at wearing it on Friday.

She said: “OK, doing a super fun shoot today. It’s a surprise, can’t wait to tell all about it. I might have to wear that Friday. But yeah, so many surprises.”