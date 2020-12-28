Bella Twins Talk Total Bellas Season Six & More On Live with Kelly and Ryan (Clips)

The Bella Twins stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss the sixth season of Total Bellas and more, and clips are online. You can see the videos below of Nikki & Brie speaking with Ryan Seacrest,and guest co-host Ali Wentworth with the clips described as follows:

The Bella Twins talks about filming parts of the new season of “Total Bellas” on their phones and watching the births of their babies.

The Bella Twins share baby photos and talk about what it was like being pregnant during the pandemic.

The Bella twins talk about being pregnant at the same time and having their babies 22 hours apart from each other.