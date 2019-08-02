WWE News: The Bella Twins To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud, Ember Moon Talks About Her Hometown of Dallas, Becky Lynch Wants UUDD Belt

– WWE has announced that The Bella Twins and their family, which will include their brother JJ Garcia, mother Kathy Laurinaitis and cousin Lauren Jennifer Garcia, will appear on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud. They’ll compete against Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Tyron Woodley, Ilima Lei Macfarlane and Ryan Bader.

WWE wrote: “Nikki and Brie Bella, stars of Total Bellas, will play against a team of champion mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters on a star-studded episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” airing Sunday, Aug. 18, at 8 ET/5 PT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, “Celebrity Family Feud” returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC’s popular and expanded “Summer Fun & Games.” Once again, celebrities are joined by their families as they compete in a head-to-head contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people, and the contestants can win money for a charity of their choice.

In their game, The Bellas will be playing alongside their brother JJ Garcia, mother Kathy Laurinaitis and cousin Lauren Jennifer Garcia for The V Foundation and Connor’s Cure. Their opponents — Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Tyron Woodley, Ilima Lei Macfarlane and Ryan Bader — will be competing for the Andy Vargas Foundation.”

– WWE has posted a new video in which Ember Moon talks about her hometown of Dallas.

– Becky Lynch declares she wants the UUDD championship in a new video from UpUpDownDown: